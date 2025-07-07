List of 6 must-visit book cafes of Hyderabad in 2025

In a city known for its bustling streets and rich culture, there is a quieter side of Hyderabad waiting to be discovered, its growing book cafe scene. These are the spots where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee blends with the comforting scent of old pages, offering book lovers a peaceful escape from the noise. Whether you are a student, freelancer, or someone just looking to unplug for a while, book cafes are becoming the go-to places for solo downtime and creative thinking.

As of 2025, Hyderabad is home to several charming book cafes, each with its own vibe. Some offer curated libraries, while others let you bring your own novel and stay as long as you like. From vintage-themed spaces to modern, minimalist corners, this list by Siasat.com rounds up six of the best book cafes in Hyderabad where you can sip, read, and maybe even write a few pages of your own.

1. Roastery Coffee House

This charming bungalow cafe in Banjara Hills offers more than just speciality brews, it provides shelves filled with a selection of non-fiction and fiction books, all complemented with free Wi‑Fi.

2. Roast CCX

While Roast CCX focuses heavily on its expansive space and in-house coffee roasting, it also features well-stocked bookshelves where patrons can browse a comfortable mix of general-interest books while savouring their drinks.

3. The Coffee Cup

Located in Sainikpuri, this cafe includes a cosy library corner loaded with general-interest paperbacks and a curated National Geographic section. It is ideal for readers to both browse and buy.

4. The Hole in The Wall

Boasting shelves filled with a diverse range of books, alongside board games, this artsy Jubilee Hills spot offers readers the freedom to grab a volume and enjoy it in one of their themed zones, or relax outdoors on swings.

5. The Writer’s Room

The Writer’s Room takes its name to heart: its shelves include curated writing-focused titles and creative books, designed to inspire both casual readers and aspiring authors in a cosy, creative atmosphere.

6. The Gallery Cafe

Perched in Banjara Hills, this cafe-gallery hybrid features a peaceful bookshelf stocked with a mix of art books, historical reads, and periodicals, perfect for lingering over coffee amidst rotating exhibitions.

Which is your favourite cafe in Hyderabad to unwind with a book in hand? Comment below.