List of 8 hit movies rejected by Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, the actress and global star, continues to make headlines for her string of commercially successful films and critically acclaimed performances. But did you know she turned down some absolutely fantastic films that went on to become box office smashes?

It is no surprise that Deepika is one of the highest-paid actresses due to her impeccable filmography. However, there are some films that the Pathaan actress refused that were hugely successful. In this list, we will look at the eight films that Deepika rejected.

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film became one of the year’s biggest hits. However, it was reported that Deepika was also approached. Deepika was given a role in the film alongside Alia Bhatt, but she declined since the Project K actress did not want to share screen space with Alia Bhatt.

2. Rockstar

According to a TOI report, Deepika stated in an interview that she wishes she could have done Rockstar because she loved the film. Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, is still considered one of Imtiaz Ali’s best works.

3. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, did quite well at the movie office. However, Katrina’s role was offered to Deepika initially, but she declined for unclear reasons.

4. Fast and Furious 7

Deepika Padukone was the only Bollywood actress offered the role and was given the opportunity to star alongside Vin Diesel and other stars like Dwayne Johnson, Paul Walker, and others in this 2015 Hollywood action-adventure film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the actress had to decline the offer. According to India Today, she was filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela at the time.

5. Dhoom 3

Deepika Padukone was previously offered the role of ‘Aaliya’ in Dhoom 3, one of Bollywood’s most popular franchise films. However, due to prior job commitments, the actress was unable to commit to working on the project.

6. Roy

Roy is another film that would have reunited Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on the big screen. Jacqueline Fernandez took over the part after the actress turned it down.

7. Sultan

The actress declared her desire to collaborate with Salman Khan many years ago. However, when the opportunity arose, she had to decline it owing to existing employment commitments. Anushka Sharma was later offered and played the role, and Sultan was a big success.

8. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Deepika Padukone was given Prem Ratan Dhan Payo opposite Salman Khan before Sultan, which she turned down. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was eventually cast in the role. The romance drama, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, bombed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan alongside SRK, which turned out to be a box-office hit. She has Project K and Fighter in her kitty. DP will also be seen playing an interesting cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan.