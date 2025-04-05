List of 8 restaurants in Hyderabad inspired by Tollywood songs

Hyderabad: Telugu film industry aka Tollywood is more than just movies now. Fans from Telugu states and even outside are showing huge love for their favorite stars. They don’t just watch films — they celebrate them in their daily life. And one fun way they do that? Through food!

Fans Are Naming Restaurants After Movies

Food and movies are two things people love. Now, fans are mixing both by naming restaurants after famous Tollywood songs and movie titles. These restaurants are full of style, energy, and fun — just like the songs they’re named after. It’s their way of giving a sweet tribute to their favorite stars.

8 Cool Restaurants in Hyderabad Inspired by Tollywood Songs

1. Pakka Local – Janatha Garage

A colorful and energetic place in Banjara Hills, just like the song!

2. Tara – Shyam Singha Roy

Located in Kothaguda, this one brings a classy South Indian touch.

3. Naatu Kitchen and Bar – RRR

A lively spot in Jubilee Hills, named after the world-famous song “Naatu Naatu.”

4. Jathara Bar & Kitchen (Dandiya) – Oosaravelli

A fun and festive place, perfect for evening hangouts.

5. Halo Cocktail Bar & Kitchen (Hello Rammante) – Orange

Trendy and cool — just like the song from the movie Orange.

6. Kadali Kitchen (Kadalalle) – Dear Comrade

Warm and cozy, with a romantic vibe in Jubilee Hills.

7. Anaganaga – Aravindha Sametha

A peaceful place in Gachibowli, named after a soft, sweet song.

8. Palapitta Kitchen – Maharshi

Inspired by nature and tradition, this restaurant celebrates village charm.

These restaurants show how much fans love Tollywood. It’s not just about watching movies — it’s about living them, one meal at a time!