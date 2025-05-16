In the last decade, Hyderabad has undergone a vibrant transformation, especially when it comes to its coffee culture. What was once a city known primarily for its biryani and Irani chai has now become a hub for aesthetically driven, globally inspired cafes that blend food, art and ambience. From minimalist pastel interiors to cosy boho nooks, the city’s cafes are no longer just about coffee- they are about vibes, Instagrammable corners and curated menus that reflect global trends. In 2025, this cafe culture has only grown stronger with them becoming hotspots for casual meet-ups, content creators, remote workers and foodies.

This year, a new wave of Insta-worthy coffee spots has taken over Hyderabad’s culinary and design landscape. These spots don’t just serve great food but also offer experiences designed to be photographed, shared and remembered. Whether it is floral ceilings, open-air seating, neon signs or aesthetic latte art, these spots are drawing crowds with their photogenic appeal.

Like many Hyderabadis, if you are in search of the latest Instagram-worthy cafes, Siasat.com has curated a list of eight trending spots that are appearing in every reel in 2025 so far.

8 latest and trending cafes of Hyderabad

1. Etsi Cafe

Where? Road No. 59, Jubilee Hills

Pricing- Rs. 1600 for two

2. La Sabroso

Where? Madhapur

Pricing- Rs. 1500 for two

3. Grano Cafe

Where? Road No. 63, Jubilee Hills

Pricing- Rs. 1500 for two

4. Urban Nemo Cafe

Where? Park View Enclave, Jubilee Hills

Pricing- Rs. 100 for two

5. Ukusa

Where? Road No. 10, Jubilee Hills

Pricing- Rs. 1000 for two

6. Kisscoff Cafe

Where? Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills

Pricing- Rs. 1500 for two

7. Cafe Flynn

Where? Khajaguda

Pricing- Rs. 1200 for two

8. Sabha

Where? Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills

Pricing- Rs. 800 to Rs. 1000 for two