List of all Bigg Boss hosts and their reported salaries in 2026

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is known for its heated fights, dramatic eliminations and controversial contestants. However, the stars steering the chaos from the stage reportedly take home sums even bigger than the drama inside the house.

From Salman Khan to Nagarjuna, here is what the hosts of different Bigg Boss editions reportedly charge.

1. Salman Khan – Bigg Boss Hindi

Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman Khan remains the highest-paid name on the list. The Bollywood superstar, who has hosted the show since Season 4, reportedly commands between Rs 250 and Rs 300 crore for the latest season. Some reports, however, place the figure closer to Rs 200 crore.

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2. Sourav Ganguly – Bigg Boss Bangla

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 125 crore to host the Bengali edition. If accurate, the deal would make him one of the franchise’s highest-paid hosts.

3. Vijay Sethupathi – Bigg Boss Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi took over the Tamil edition after Kamal Haasan’s exit. The actor reportedly receives between Rs 75 and Rs 80 crore for hosting the show.

4. Nagarjuna – Bigg Boss Telugu

Nagarjuna has been the face of Bigg Boss Telugu since Season 3. His hosting fee has reportedly climbed to around Rs 35 crore, reflecting his long association with the programme.

5. Mohanlal – Bigg Boss Malayalam

Mohanlal has hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam since its inaugural season. Reports suggest the superstar currently takes home approximately Rs 30 crore per season.

6. Kichcha Sudeep – Bigg Boss Kannada

Kichcha Sudeep has anchored the Kannada edition since Season 1 and reportedly commands around Rs 20 crore for the current season.

The figures remain unconfirmed by the stars or broadcasters and vary across reports. Still, one thing is clear: hosting Bigg Boss has become a blockbuster deal of its own.