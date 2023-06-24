List of Allu Arjun’s business ventures in Hyderabad: Cafe to theatre

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the charismatic Tollywood actor, is not only a cinematic force to be reckoned with but also a savvy businessman. Besides his flourishing acting career, Bunny has diversified into multiple business ventures.

Allu Arjun has made his mark in a variety of industries, from the thriving entertainment industry to the food and beverage sector. Let’s look at some of his notable business ventures and where they are located:

Buffalo Wild Wings — Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Allu Arjun owns a franchise for Buffalo Wild Wings, a popular American sports bar and restaurant chain. This establishment, located in the bustling area of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, offers a vibrant atmosphere for sports enthusiasts and food lovers.

Aha OTT Platform — Aha Headquarters, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Allu Arjun co-founded Aha, an over-the-top (OTT) platform that allows users to stream Telugu films, web series, and exclusive content. Aha’s headquarters are in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, and serve as a hub for the platform’s operations and content creation.

Allu Studios — Road No. 10, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Allu Studios is a cutting-edge film production facility owned by Allu Arjun. This studio, located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, offers a comprehensive range of film production services and infrastructure, including shooting floors, post-production facilities, and audio recording studios.

AAA Cinemas — Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Allu Arjun launched AAA Cinemas, a modern multiplex in Ameerpet, Hyderabad in June, 2023. This cinema complex provides a premium movie-watching experience, showcasing the most recent Telugu films and catering to audiences’ entertainment needs.

Geetha Arts — Geetha Arts Office, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Allu Arjun also owns Geetha Arts, one of the leading film production companies in the Telugu industry.

The company’s office in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills serves as a hub for production, project development, and talent management.

Allu Arjun’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident in his various business ventures. Allu Arjun’s involvement in the entertainment industry with Aha OTT Platform, Allu Studios, AAA Cinemas, and Geetha Arts, as well as his rumoured association with Buffalo Wild Wings, illustrates his commitment to exploring new domains.

These ventures not only highlight his entrepreneurial spirit, but also contribute to the growth and development of the industries in which he is involved. Allu Arjun, a multi-talented actor and entrepreneur, continues to leave an indelible mark on the worlds of cinema and business.