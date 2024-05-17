List of expensive cars owned by Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, renowned for her acting prowess and captivating presence, stands as one of India’s highest-paid actresses. Her talent has been recognized with three prestigious Filmfare Awards, and her influence extends far beyond the silver screen.

Time magazine honored her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 and further celebrated her contributions with the Time100 Impact Award in 2022.

Deepika’s stardom is complemented by her personal life, where she shares a power couple status with her husband Ranveer Singh.

An aspect of their luxurious lifestyle is reflected in their impressive car collection. Deepika Padukone’s garage is a testament to her success, luxury vehicles that blend elegance, performance, and sophistication.

Car Collection of Deepika Padukone

Audi Q7 – Price Rs. 80 Lakh

Mercedes Maybach S500 – Rs. 2.40 Crore

Range Rover Voque – Rs. 1.40 Crore

Mini Cooper Convertible – Rs. 45 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-Class- Rs. 1.60 Crore

Audi A8 L- Rs. 1.20 Crore

Audi A6- Rs. 55 Lakh

BMW 5 Series- Rs. 60 Lakh

Porsche Cayenne- Rs 1 Crore

Deepika Padukone’s total car collection worth is over Rs. 10 Crores.

Deepika Padukone continued to work even during her pregnancy, even performing action scenes on the sets of her next movie her cameo role in “Singham Again.” The actress donned a police uniform and impressed everyone with her dedication and energy. Director Rohit Shetty accompanied her during the shoot, and fans eagerly await her upcoming projects.