List of flyovers inaugurated in Hyderabad in 2023

Hyderabad: In order to address traffic congestion issues at various locations in Hyderabad, several flyovers were added to the list of flyovers in the city in 2023. Prominent among them were:

Kothaguda flyover LB Nagar RHS flyover Steel Bridge at Indira Park

Kothaguda flyover

The first of the trio inaugurated on January 1, the Kothaguda Flyover connects Kothaguda Junction to Kodapur Junction.

Spanning 2.21 km with two ramps, it links the Financial District and HITEC City to Miyapur and other areas.

Inaugurated by the then Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K.T. Rama Rao, the flyover, costing Rs 263 crore, features multiple lanes catering to different routes.

Also Read List of historical monuments in Hyderabad revived in 2023

LB Nagar RHS flyover added to list of flyovers in Hyderabad

In March, the LB Nagar RHS Flyover was added to the list of flyovers in Hyderabad. To complete the flyover, a total of 32 crores was spent.

The 700-meter-long unidirectional flyover with a width of 12 feet and three lanes alleviates traffic congestion for vehicles coming from Vijayawada, Khammam, and Nalgonda heading towards Hyderabad.

It was also inaugurated by KTR

Steel Bridge at Indira Park

The latest addition in August, the Steel Bridge at Indira Park spans 2.25 km with four lanes and was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore.

Post-inauguration, KTR mentioned that the bridge was named after Narasimha Reddy at the request of Musheerabad MLA M. Gopal and under the guidance of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Apart from these flyovers, various other infrastructural projects were undertaken in Hyderabad in 2023.