List of historical monuments in Hyderabad revived in 2023

Hyderabad: In 2023, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in collaboration with others, has restored many historical monuments in the city.

Apart from monuments, HMDA carried out the restoration of many stepwells, including the one located in Bansilalpet area of Secunderabad.

List of historical monuments restored in Hyderabad

Following are some of the famous historical monuments restored in Hyderabad in 2023

Saidanima Tomb

Katora Houz

Bansilalpet Stepwell

Gulzar Houz

British Residency Building

Saidanima Tomb restored by Aga Khan Trust

HMDA, in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust, successfully restored the renowned Saidanima Tomb in June.

The tomb of Saidanima which is one of the historical monuments in Hyderabad was built by Sardar Abdul Haq, who also bore the title Diler Jang (1853–1896). He was originally from the Bombay Province (run by the British crown) and rose to prominence in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad, in the late nineteenth century.

He was the princely state’s Home Secretary and later became the Director of the Nizam’s State Railways in 1885. He even embarked on a journey to England during his tenure.

Eventually, Jang erected a tomb in memory of his mother, Saidanima. The tomb stands on the north side of Hussain Sagar’s reservoir bund road, en route to Secunderabad.

450-year-old Katora Houz in Hyderabad revived

In March, the 450-year-old royal swimming pool inside Golconda Fort, a historical monument in Hyderabad was revived by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The corporation cleaned the water body by deploying an 18-member team. During the 10-day cleaning process, water hyacinth and garbage were removed from the historic pool.

The Katora Houz was built by the Qutub Shahi rulers in the 16th century. It was constructed to store freshwater.

However, over the decades, the water body had turned into an eyesore due to water hyacinth infestation that had covered the lake.

Bansilalpet Stepwell restored

The historic Bansilalpet stepwell in Secunderabad was inaugurated in December by the then IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

The stepwell had once served drinking water needs of the locality, but later was neglected to turn into a garbage dump. The revived stepwell will prevent inundation and improve the groundwater levels.

Hyderabad’s Gulzar Houz

The restoration of Hyderabad’s historic Gulzar Houz fountain has been completed in the current year. The project, which began in February of this year, aimed to revitalize and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the city.

Gulzar Houz, originally named “Char Su Ka Houz” (fountain of the four sides), holds immense historical importance as it served as a vital drinking water source for the local population. It was built some years after the Charminar, the famous historical monument of Hyderabad. Over the years, the architecture of Gulzar Houz has undergone transformations. Initially constructed with twelve sides, it gradually evolved into an octagonal shape and currently appears almost circular.

Residency Building: Another historical monument in Hyderabad restored

The British Residency Building in Koti Women’s College premises, the first major British building in Hyderabad, has been restored to its past glory.

It was built after the British and the second Nizam of Hyderabad signed a treaty in 1798, allowing the British to settle in Hyderabad.

The historical monument was essentially the first major British building in Hyderabad. It remained so until 1947, when the British left and it was after until September 1948 (when the Hyderabad state was annexed to India through the military offensive Operation Polo), that it came under the eventual state government, which decided to hand it over to Osmania University.

Apart from the above-listed historical monuments and places, the restoration of other historical places began in 2023, though not yet complete.