Hyderabad ranks second in list of richest districts in Telangana by per capita income

District per capita reflects the average income earned per person annually in a district.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th December 2023 12:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, ranks second in the list of the richest districts in the state based on per capita income.

According to a report published by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Telangana government, the per capita income of Hyderabad is Rs 4,03,214, surpassing the state’s average of Rs 3,12,398.

List of top 10 richest districts in Telangana

Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) measures the economic output in a district. While it gauges the district’s economic size, it does not capture the amount of money earned per person in the district.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest districts in Telangana based on per capita income:

Districts in TelanganaDistrict per capita (in Rs)
Rangareddy8,15,996
Hyderabad4,03,214
Sangareddy3,08,166
Medchal-Malkajgiri2,58,040
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri2,47,184
Nalgonda2,42,103
Mahabubnagar2,40,900
Medak2,32,384
Bhadradri Kothagudem2,28,582
Jayashankar2,23,481
Source: Directorate of Economics and Statistics
Hyderabad records second highest GDDP

Hyderabad’s GDDP is Rs 1,86,158 crore, ranking second highest among the districts in Telangana.

Both in terms of GDDP and per capita income, Hyderabad secures the second position in the list of the richest districts in Telangana.

In terms of GDDP, Mulugu is at the bottom of the list. Here is the list of top 10 districts based on GDDP:

Districts in TelanganaDistrict per capita (in Rs. crores)
Rangareddy2,41,843
Hyderabad1,86,158
Medchal-Malkajgiri76,415
Sangareddy56,464
Nalgonda46,286
Khammam36,598
Nizamabad 32,310
Bhadradri Kothagudem29,411
Mahabubnagar26,307
Suryapet26,260
Source: Directorate of Economics and Statistics

In the list of the top 10 richest states based on per capita income, measured in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP), Telangana holds the third position after Sikkim and Goa.

