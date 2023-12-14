Hyderabad ranks second in list of richest districts in Telangana by per capita income

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, ranks second in the list of the richest districts in the state based on per capita income.

According to a report published by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Telangana government, the per capita income of Hyderabad is Rs 4,03,214, surpassing the state’s average of Rs 3,12,398.

List of top 10 richest districts in Telangana

Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) measures the economic output in a district. While it gauges the district’s economic size, it does not capture the amount of money earned per person in the district.

District per capita reflects the average income earned per person annually in a district.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest districts in Telangana based on per capita income:

Districts in Telangana District per capita (in Rs) Rangareddy 8,15,996 Hyderabad 4,03,214 Sangareddy 3,08,166 Medchal-Malkajgiri 2,58,040 Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 2,47,184 Nalgonda 2,42,103 Mahabubnagar 2,40,900 Medak 2,32,384 Bhadradri Kothagudem 2,28,582 Jayashankar 2,23,481 Source: Directorate of Economics and Statistics

Hyderabad records second highest GDDP

Hyderabad’s GDDP is Rs 1,86,158 crore, ranking second highest among the districts in Telangana.

Both in terms of GDDP and per capita income, Hyderabad secures the second position in the list of the richest districts in Telangana.

In terms of GDDP, Mulugu is at the bottom of the list. Here is the list of top 10 districts based on GDDP:

Districts in Telangana District per capita (in Rs. crores) Rangareddy 2,41,843 Hyderabad 1,86,158 Medchal-Malkajgiri 76,415 Sangareddy 56,464 Nalgonda 46,286 Khammam 36,598 Nizamabad 32,310 Bhadradri Kothagudem 29,411 Mahabubnagar 26,307 Suryapet 26,260 Source: Directorate of Economics and Statistics

In the list of the top 10 richest states based on per capita income, measured in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP), Telangana holds the third position after Sikkim and Goa.