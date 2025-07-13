Mumbai: The upcoming film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events in Indian history. With a jaw-dropping budget of Rs. 1600 crore, the film is being made in two parts, set to release on Diwali 2026 and 2027. Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana promises a world-class experience combining Indian tradition with Hollywood-level tech and storytelling.

A Star-Studded Cast Meets Global Talent

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. But what’s truly making waves is the global collaboration behind the scenes.

Meet the International Dream Team

To make Ramayana a global spectacle, the makers have roped in some of the biggest names in world cinema:

1) Hans Zimmer, the legendary composer behind Gladiator, Interstellar, and Dune, joins forces with A.R. Rahman for the music.

2) Guy Norris, action director of Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa, is choreographing stunts.

3) Terry Notary, motion-capture specialist from Avengers, Planet of the Apes, and Avatar, is working on the Vanar Sena sequences.

4) Ravi Bansal, production designer for Dune, Aladdin, and Aquaman, is designing ancient Indian sets.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, CEO of DNEG, the Oscar-winning VFX studio behind Oppenheimer and Blade Runner 2049, Ramayana is being shot in IMAX with cutting-edge technology.

With a visionary team and epic scale, Ramayana is more than a film—it’s India’s biggest cultural gift to the world.