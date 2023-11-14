List of Indian cities that make it to top 40 startup destinations

In the list of the top 40 best destinations for startups, two Indian cities feature. Out of the 40, ten cities are in Asia.
According to Startup Genome, a world-leading policy advisory and research organization, 18 American cities are on the list.
Indian cities in the list of best startup destinations
In the list of the best startup destinations globally, three Indian cities are included. They are:
- Bengaluru
- Delhi
- Mumbai
Among Indian cities, Bengaluru tops the global ranking at 20. The global ranks of the other Indian cities, Delhi and Mumbai, in the list of the best destinations across the world, are 24 and 31, respectively.
Top 40 best cities for startups
Following is the list of the top 40 best cities for startups:
- Silicon Valley
- New York City
- London
- Los Angeles
- Tel Aviv
- Boston
- Beijing
- Singapore
- Shanghai
- Seattle
- Washington DC
- Seoul
- Berlin
- Amsterdam
- Tokyo
- San Diego
- Toronto – Waterloo
- Paris
- Chicago
- Sydney
- Bengaluru
- Stockholm
- Miami
- Delhi
- Austin
- Sao Paulo
- Philadelphia
- Denver-Boulder
- Atlanta
- Vancouver
- Mumbai
- Salt Lake-Provo
- Melbourne
- Dallas
- Shenzhen
- Zurich
- Munich
- Hangzhou
- Greater Helsinki
- Montreal
Most of them are from North America.