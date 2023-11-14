List of Indian cities that make it to top 40 startup destinations

In the list of the top 40 best destinations for startups, two Indian cities feature. Out of the 40, ten cities are in Asia.

According to Startup Genome, a world-leading policy advisory and research organization, 18 American cities are on the list.

Indian cities in the list of best startup destinations

In the list of the best startup destinations globally, three Indian cities are included. They are:

Bengaluru Delhi Mumbai

Among Indian cities, Bengaluru tops the global ranking at 20. The global ranks of the other Indian cities, Delhi and Mumbai, in the list of the best destinations across the world, are 24 and 31, respectively.

Top 40 best cities for startups

Following is the list of the top 40 best cities for startups:

Silicon Valley New York City London Los Angeles Tel Aviv Boston Beijing Singapore Shanghai Seattle Washington DC Seoul Berlin Amsterdam Tokyo San Diego Toronto – Waterloo Paris Chicago Sydney Bengaluru Stockholm Miami Delhi Austin Sao Paulo Philadelphia Denver-Boulder Atlanta Vancouver Mumbai Salt Lake-Provo Melbourne Dallas Shenzhen Zurich Munich Hangzhou Greater Helsinki Montreal

Most of them are from North America.