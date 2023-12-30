Here’s a list of public holidays in Telangana in 2024

Hyderabad: With only two days left before the year 2024 begins, here is a tentative list of public holidays in Telangana state throughout the year.

The dates of the holidays are subject to change.

Holiday Date Day New Year’s Day January 1 Monday Makar Sankranti January 15 Monday Republic Day January 26 Friday Maha Shivratri March 8 Friday Holi March 25 Monday Good Friday March 29 Friday Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti April 5 Friday Ugadi April 9 Tuesday Eid-Ul-Fitr April 10 Wednesday Eid-Ul-Fitr Holiday April 11 Thursday Ambedkar Jayanti April 14 Sunday Ram Navmi April 17 Wednesday Bakrid/Eid-Ul-Adha June 17 Monday Muharram July 17 Wednesday Bonalu July 31 Wednesday Independence Day August 15 Thursday Janmashtami August 26 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi September 7 Saturday Eid-e-Milad September 16 Monday Gandhi Jayanti October 2 Wednesday First Day of Bathukamma October 3 Thursday Maha Ashtami October 11 Friday Vijaya Dashami October 13 Sunday Deepavali October 31 Thursday Guru Nanak Jayanti November 15 Friday Karthika Purnima November 15 Friday Christmas Day December 25 Wednesday Christmas Holiday December 26 Thursday

The Telangana government has announced a New Year’s Day holiday. It has been listed under general holidays.

As January 1, 2024, has been declared a public holiday for New Year’s Day, the state government has decided to cancel the holiday on the second Saturday in February 2024.

While the Telangana government has declared a holiday for New Year’s Day, the police in Hyderabad and other districts of the state are taking steps to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The Hyderabad city police have issued a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts for both party-goers and organizers of pubs, clubs, and other parties for New Year celebrations.

All clubs, bars, restaurants, pubs, and hotels planning to hold parties up to 1 am need to obtain police permission in advance. Apart from this, Hyderabad police are taking steps to ensure no usage of drugs takes place during the New Year celebrations in the city.

Banks in Telangana will also remain closed on New Year’s Day, listed under the Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

Apart from the holiday for New Year’s Day, the state government has declared three more holidays in January, all listed as general holidays.