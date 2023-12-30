Here’s a list of public holidays in Telangana in 2024

Hyderabad: With only two days left before the year 2024 begins, here is a tentative list of public holidays in Telangana state throughout the year.
The dates of the holidays are subject to change.
|Holiday
|Date
|Day
|New Year’s Day
|January 1
|Monday
|Makar Sankranti
|January 15
|Monday
|Republic Day
|January 26
|Friday
|Maha Shivratri
|March 8
|Friday
|Holi
|March 25
|Monday
|Good Friday
|March 29
|Friday
|Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti
|April 5
|Friday
|Ugadi
|April 9
|Tuesday
|Eid-Ul-Fitr
|April 10
|Wednesday
|Eid-Ul-Fitr Holiday
|April 11
|Thursday
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14
|Sunday
|Ram Navmi
|April 17
|Wednesday
|Bakrid/Eid-Ul-Adha
|June 17
|Monday
|Muharram
|July 17
|Wednesday
|Bonalu
|July 31
|Wednesday
|Independence Day
|August 15
|Thursday
|Janmashtami
|August 26
|Monday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 7
|Saturday
|Eid-e-Milad
|September 16
|Monday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|October 2
|Wednesday
|First Day of Bathukamma
|October 3
|Thursday
|Maha Ashtami
|October 11
|Friday
|Vijaya Dashami
|October 13
|Sunday
|Deepavali
|October 31
|Thursday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|November 15
|Friday
|Karthika Purnima
|November 15
|Friday
|Christmas Day
|December 25
|Wednesday
|Christmas Holiday
|December 26
|Thursday
The Telangana government has announced a New Year’s Day holiday. It has been listed under general holidays.
As January 1, 2024, has been declared a public holiday for New Year’s Day, the state government has decided to cancel the holiday on the second Saturday in February 2024.
While the Telangana government has declared a holiday for New Year’s Day, the police in Hyderabad and other districts of the state are taking steps to ensure peaceful celebrations.
The Hyderabad city police have issued a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts for both party-goers and organizers of pubs, clubs, and other parties for New Year celebrations.
All clubs, bars, restaurants, pubs, and hotels planning to hold parties up to 1 am need to obtain police permission in advance. Apart from this, Hyderabad police are taking steps to ensure no usage of drugs takes place during the New Year celebrations in the city.
Banks in Telangana will also remain closed on New Year’s Day, listed under the Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.
Apart from the holiday for New Year’s Day, the state government has declared three more holidays in January, all listed as general holidays.