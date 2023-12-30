Here’s a list of public holidays in Telangana in 2024

The dates of the holidays are subject to change.

Hyderabad: With only two days left before the year 2024 begins, here is a tentative list of public holidays in Telangana state throughout the year.

HolidayDateDay
New Year’s DayJanuary 1Monday
Makar SankrantiJanuary 15Monday
Republic DayJanuary 26Friday
Maha ShivratriMarch 8Friday
HoliMarch 25Monday
Good FridayMarch 29Friday
Babu Jagjivan Ram JayantiApril 5Friday
UgadiApril 9Tuesday
Eid-Ul-FitrApril 10Wednesday
Eid-Ul-Fitr HolidayApril 11Thursday
Ambedkar JayantiApril 14Sunday
Ram NavmiApril 17Wednesday
Bakrid/Eid-Ul-AdhaJune 17Monday
MuharramJuly 17Wednesday
BonaluJuly 31Wednesday
Independence DayAugust 15Thursday
JanmashtamiAugust 26Monday
Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 7Saturday
Eid-e-MiladSeptember 16Monday
Gandhi JayantiOctober 2Wednesday
First Day of BathukammaOctober 3Thursday
Maha AshtamiOctober 11Friday
Vijaya DashamiOctober 13Sunday
DeepavaliOctober 31Thursday
Guru Nanak JayantiNovember 15Friday
Karthika PurnimaNovember 15Friday
Christmas DayDecember 25Wednesday
Christmas HolidayDecember 26Thursday

The Telangana government has announced a New Year’s Day holiday. It has been listed under general holidays.

As January 1, 2024, has been declared a public holiday for New Year’s Day, the state government has decided to cancel the holiday on the second Saturday in February 2024.

While the Telangana government has declared a holiday for New Year’s Day, the police in Hyderabad and other districts of the state are taking steps to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The Hyderabad city police have issued a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts for both party-goers and organizers of pubs, clubs, and other parties for New Year celebrations.

All clubs, bars, restaurants, pubs, and hotels planning to hold parties up to 1 am need to obtain police permission in advance. Apart from this, Hyderabad police are taking steps to ensure no usage of drugs takes place during the New Year celebrations in the city.

Banks in Telangana will also remain closed on New Year’s Day, listed under the Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

Apart from the holiday for New Year’s Day, the state government has declared three more holidays in January, all listed as general holidays.

