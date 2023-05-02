List of smart cities in the world released – Know where Hyderabad stands

Hyderabad: The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has released the IMD Smart City Index listing the smart cities in the world.

The study evaluated current infrastructure and digital services available to residents, relying on variables related to residents’ perception and interaction with government efforts in five main pillars: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities (work and education system), and governance.

Zurich of Switzerland tops the list. The city is on the top of the list since 2019. Except, Australia’s Canberra and Singapore all the top ten smart cities in the world are located in Europe.

Following is the list of top 10 smart cities in the world

Switzerland’s Zurich Norway’s Oslo Australia’s Canberra Denmark’s Copenhagen Switzerland’s Lausanne United Kingdom’s London Singapore Finland’s Helsinki Switzerland’s Geneva Sweden’s Stockholm

A complete list of smart cities in the world can be viewed on IMD’s official website (click here).

Hyderabad’s rank on list of smart cities

Delhi tops the list of Indian smart cities. Globally, its rank is 105. The second top Indian smart city is Mumbai. Its rank is 109 in the global list.

Hyderabad which ranks fourth in Indian smart cities is at 116 globally. There are a total of 141 cities on the list.

List of smart cities in India

Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru Hyderabad

Abu Dhabi named smartest city in MENA Region

For the third consecutive year, Abu Dhabi ranked as the smartest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for 2023.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), expressed his pride in Abu Dhabi’s ranking as the smartest city in the region.

The Smart Cities Index issued by IMD is considered an important reference for international organisations, decision-makers, and institutions to measure the impact of national strategies in enhancing levels of welfare, achieving progress, and promoting the quality of life for people.