List of songs in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan movie leaked

Mumbai: Following the massive success of ‘Pathaan,’ Bollywood‘s superstar superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to mesmerize audiences again with his upcoming film ‘Jawan,’ directed by Atlee. The highly anticipated movie promises to showcase SRK in an entirely new avatar.

Recently, the makers of ‘Jawan’ unveiled the much-awaited prevue or teaser, which left fans in awe with its abundance of surprises and excitement.

Now, the anticipation surrounding the movie grows even stronger as the track list of this SRK-starrer has been unveiled on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Tracklist

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter and shared that the movie will have a total of 6 songs. “Jawan track lists Jawan Title Song. Faratha song ShahRukhKhan – DeepikaPadukone] SRK’s Girl Gang Steals the Show Jail Song. Nayanthara Introduction Song. Dil Tere Naal Jodiyaan Song [Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone]. End Credit Song [Ramaiya Vatsavaiya Remake] SRK Unseen look,” he tweeted.

‘Jawan’ is scheduled to have a theatrical release on September 7, 2023.