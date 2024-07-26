List of superhit films rejected by Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood who is known for his incredible acting skills, charming personality, and captivating dialogue delivery. He has impressed audiences with his performances in critically acclaimed films like Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, Sam Bahadur and more.

But do you know, Vicky Kaushal has missed out on some significant roles in Bollywood movies that went on to become superhit films? Check out the list of big movies that Vicky rejected or lost out.

Blockbuster Movies That Vicky Kaushal Rejected

1. Stree

Vicky Kaushal was initially chosen to play the character Vicky in the horror-comedy film Stree, a role that eventually went to Rajkummar Rao. Kaushal turned down the offer, and the film became a major breakthrough for Rao. Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, is set to release on Independence Day 2024.

2. 83

The actor was almost cast alongside Ranveer Singh in 83, a film about India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. He was offered the role of cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, but declined it, seeking lead roles instead. Saqib Saleem ultimately played Amarnath in the film.

3. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

In 2012, Vicky Kaushal auditioned for the role of Zain Mirza, Shah Rukh Khan’s best friend in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which also starred his wife, Katrina Kaif. However, the role went to Sharib Hashmi.

4. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Vicky’s first major audition was for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a movie based on the life of Olympian Milkha Singh. He tried for the role of Milkha’s friend but didn’t succeed. In an interview, he admitted that his audition was “horrible” as he struggled to act.

Despite these missed opportunities, Vicky Kaushal continues to shine as one of Bollywood’s most talented actors. He was last seen in Bad Newz alongside Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri that arrived in theatres last week.