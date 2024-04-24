List of Tollywood actors with Rs 100 crore salary per movie

Hyderabad: In recent times, you all must have noticed that discussions in the Indian film industry have expanded beyond just movie plots to the staggering remunerations that actors are commanding per project. While Bollywood has long been associated with hefty paychecks, the Telugu film industry, known for its widespread and growing popularity, has witnessed a remarkable surge in the earnings of its actors in recent years.

Gone are the days when a salary of 100 crore was considered exclusive to Bollywood. In today’s Tollywood, numerous actors are demanding and securing fees surpassing this once-unimaginable figure, with 100 crore becoming a common benchmark.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the prominent Tollywood actors who have breached the 100 crore mark.

Telugu Actors Charging Rs 100 Crore and Beyond

1. Prabhas

Topping the charts is Prabhas, whose remuneration has soared to an astounding Rs 200 crores. He is set to star in highly anticipated projects like “Kalki 2898 AD,” “Raja Saab,” and “Spirit.”

2. Allu Arjun

The charismatic Allu Arjun is not far behind, pocketing over Rs 150 crore along with profit shares for his upcoming venture, “Pushpa 2: The Rule.”

3. Ram Charan

Following closely is Ram Charan, commanding a handsome fee of Rs 100 crore for “Game Changer” and Rs 130 crore for his collaboration with director Buchi Babu Sana.

4. Jr NTR

Jr NTR has reportedly upped his salary demands for his upcoming projects, with a paycheck of Rs 75 crore for his imminent movie “Devara” and eyeing projects that could fetch him Rs 100 crore or more.

5. Mahesh Babu

Joining the elite league soon is Mahesh Babu, whose highly anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli, rumored to be budgeted at Rs 1000 crore, could see him charging a hefty fee of Rs 100 crore or beyond.

Well, Tollywood continues to break new ground and captivate audiences worldwide.