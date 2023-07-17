List of TOP 10 richest actors of India: SRK to Ram Charan

Mumbai: The Indian film industry boasts of numerous talented actors who have mesmerized audiences not only across the nation but also internationally. From iconic performances to unparalleled charisma, these stars have carved their names in the cinematic history. They have not only earned critical acclaim but have also amassed immense wealth.
In this article, let’s have a look at the top 10 richest actors of India, who have not only ruled the silver screen but have also captured the hearts of millions, becoming household names across the globe. (Below figures are as per various online reports including a latest report in RVCJ).
Richest Actors In India 2023 List
1. Shah Rukh Khan
- Net Worth — Rs 6300 crores
- Remuneration Per Film — Rs 40 to 100cr
- Endorsement Fee — Rs 4 to 10 crores
2. Hrithik Roshan
- Net Worth — Rs 3101 crores
- Remuneration Per Film — Rs 40 to 65 crores
- Endorsement Fee — Rs 10 to 12 crore
3. Amitabh Bachchan
- Net Worth — Rs 3000 crores
- Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 crores
- Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 crores
4. Salman Khan
- Net Worth — Rs 2850 crores
- Remuneration Per Film — 100cr to 150cr per movie
- Endorsement Fee — Rs 7.5 crore
5. Akshay Kumar
- Net Worth — Rs 2660 crores
- Remuneration Per Film — Rs 50 to 100 crores
- Endorsement Fee — Rs 2 to 3 crore
6. Aamir Khan
- Net Worth — Rs 1862 crores
- Remuneration Per Film — 100cr to 150cr per movie
- Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 to 7 crore
7. Ram Charan
- Net Worth — Rs 1370 crores
- Remuneration Per Film — 90cr to 100cr per movie
- Endorsement Fee — Rs 1.8 crore
8. Nagarjuna Akkineni
- Net Worth — Rs 950 crores
- Remuneration Per Film– Rs 9 to 11 crores
- Endorsement Fee — Rs 2 crore
9. Rajnikanth
- Net Worth — Rs 450 crores
- Remuneration — 70cr to 150cr per movie
10. Allu Arjun
- Net Worth — Rs 380 crores
- Remuneration — Rs 60cr to 125cr per movie
- Endorsement Fee — Rs 7.5 crore