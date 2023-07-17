List of TOP 10 richest actors of India: SRK to Ram Charan

Mumbai: The Indian film industry boasts of numerous talented actors who have mesmerized audiences not only across the nation but also internationally. From iconic performances to unparalleled charisma, these stars have carved their names in the cinematic history. They have not only earned critical acclaim but have also amassed immense wealth.

In this article, let’s have a look at the top 10 richest actors of India, who have not only ruled the silver screen but have also captured the hearts of millions, becoming household names across the globe. (Below figures are as per various online reports including a latest report in RVCJ).

Richest Actors In India 2023 List

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 6300 crores

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 40 to 100cr

Endorsement Fee — Rs 4 to 10 crores

2. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 3101 crores

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 40 to 65 crores

Endorsement Fee — Rs 10 to 12 crore

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan (Photo: Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 3000 crores

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 10 crores

Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 crores

4. Salman Khan

Net Worth — Rs 2850 crores

Remuneration Per Film — 100cr to 150cr per movie

Endorsement Fee — Rs 7.5 crore

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 2660 crores

Remuneration Per Film — Rs 50 to 100 crores

Endorsement Fee — Rs 2 to 3 crore

6. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Net Worth — Rs 1862 crores

Remuneration Per Film — 100cr to 150cr per movie

Endorsement Fee — Rs 5 to 7 crore

7. Ram Charan

Net Worth — Rs 1370 crores

Remuneration Per Film — 90cr to 100cr per movie

Endorsement Fee — Rs 1.8 crore

8. Nagarjuna Akkineni

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 host Nagarjuna Akkineni (Twitter)

Net Worth — Rs 950 crores

Remuneration Per Film– Rs 9 to 11 crores

Endorsement Fee — Rs 2 crore

9. Rajnikanth

Net Worth — Rs 450 crores

Remuneration — 70cr to 150cr per movie

10. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun (Twitter)