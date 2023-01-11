List of TOP 6 highest grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his massive fan following across the globe, is set to make a grand comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years. Bollywood’s Badshah has always managed to entertain his fans with his unique acting skills. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The Besharam Rang track of SRK’s Pathaan movie has embroiled him the controversy since the launch of the song on YRF’s official YouTube channel. Some politicians and right-wing activists were seeking ban on the film while other demanded a change in the costume worn by Deepika Padukone in the track.

After creating a lot of buzz, finally, makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of the SRK starrer movie on their official YouTube channel. The trailer has garnered more than 28 million views on YouTube within one day. It seems fans are excited to see Indian favourite superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen again.

But before we start doing calculations for Pathaan’s box office collection, we have compiled a list of King Khan highest grossing movies.

SRK

1. Chennai Express (2013)

Image Source (Instagram)

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Box-Office collection: Rs. 226.70 crore

Worldwide Gross: 423 crore

3. Happy New Year (2014)

Image Source (Instagram)

Director: Farah Khan Kunder

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Sonu Sood

Box-Office collection: Rs. 205 crore

Worldwide Gross: 408 crore

4. Dilwale (2015)

Image Source (Instagram)

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

Box-Office collections: Rs. 148 crore

Worldwide Gross: 400 crore

5. Raees (2017)

Image Source (Instagram)

Director: Rahul Dholakia

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Box-Office collection: Rs. 139 crore

Worldwide Gross: 308 crore

6. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Image Source (Instagram)

Director: Yash Chopra

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

Box-Office collection: Rs. 120 crore

Worldwide Gross:211 crore

SRK’s My Name Is Khan has earned 285 crores while Don 2 collected 280 crores globally. Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 199. He had won the Filmfare award for Best Debut (Male) for Deewana. From 1992 when King Khan began his Bollywood journey, he has given several hits and gained a lot of popularity.