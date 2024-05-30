Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana Inter Second Year were announced recently. Following the announcement, many students are looking for the list of top degree colleges in Hyderabad.

As per the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, two degree colleges in the city rank among the top 200 institutions in the country.

St. Francis College ranks first among list of top degree colleges in Hyderabad

Among the degree colleges in the city, St. Francis College for Women ranks first. It is the only college from Hyderabad that found a place in the top 100 institutions in the country.

Following is the list of the top degree colleges in Hyderabad that rank under 200 among Indian institutes:

Name All India Rank St. Francis College for Women 98 Loyala Academy Rank band (151-200) Source: NIRF

Engineering colleges

Apart from degree colleges, NIRF also released the list of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad. Among the engineering colleges in the city, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad ranks first, while the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is second.

Following is the list of the top engineering colleges in Hyderabad that rank under 100 among Indian institutes:

Name All India Rank Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 8 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 55 University of Hyderabad 71 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University 83 Source: NIRF

Apart from the above engineering colleges, the following Hyderabad institutes are in the rank band of 101-150:

Anurag University

Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology

University College of Engineering

Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology

Following are the Hyderabad engineering colleges in the rank band of 151-200: