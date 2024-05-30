Hyderabad girl from Osmania Medical College bags AIR 17 in AIIMS INICET

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad girl, a final-year student of Osmania Medical College (OMC), secured an All India Rank (AIR) 17 in the INICET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The examination is conducted for admissions into MDS, DM, and M.Ch courses.

Hyderabad girl from Osmania Medical College scores 99.9 pc

According to a report published in DC, she scored 99.9 percent in the examination, becoming the only candidate from Telangana to secure a spot in the top 100 on her first attempt.

She is the daughter of Dr. Shabbir, an anesthetist, and Dr. Zainab, a gynecologist.

The Hyderabad girl completed her schooling at Little Flower High School. Later, after finishing her intermediate education, she achieved a rank of 34 in NEET UG 2018 and gained admission to Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad.

Now, she has secured AIR 17 in INICET.

AIIMS INICET

INICET is the entrance examination conducted by AIIMS for admission into PG courses.

The PG courses that come under this examination include MD, MS, M.Ch. (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS.