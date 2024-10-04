List of upcoming movies of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of Bollywood’s biggest and most loved stars. Their on-screen chemistry and personal friendship have made them fan favorites for decades. Along with Aamir Khan, these superstars are considered the pillars of Bollywood, with blockbuster films that have defined Indian cinema.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan has seen great success at the box office with his films Pathaan and Jawan, while Salman’s Tiger 3 and Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha did not perform as well. However, the Khans are not slowing down. They are busy working on exciting new projects that have fans buzzing with excitement.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movies 2024, 2025

Salman Khan is gearing up for two major releases. Kick 2, the sequel to his 2014 hit Kick, has been officially announced. The first Kick movie was a huge success, crossing Rs 200 crore at the box office, so expectations are high for the sequel.

Salman is also working on Sikandar, an action-packed movie directed by AR Murugadoss, set to release on Eid 2025. This movie stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman back in action.

Shah Rukh’s Upcoming Films 2024, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan is currently getting ready for two major movies. King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, known for movies like Kahaani, will direct King, where Shah Rukh will play a powerful action role along with his daughter Suhana Khan.

After the huge success of Pathaan, Pathaan 2 a sequel is already in the works. Fans are eagerly waiting for what’s next in this thrilling spy series.

Additionally, he is in talks for an exciting adventure film with Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik, which could launch a new movie franchise.

Salman and Shah Rukh’s On-Screen History

Salman and Shah Rukh have worked together in some of Bollywood’s most iconic films: Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002).

Their friendship off-screen has also been a strong one, and their fans love to see them supporting each other.

Both stars are set for big comebacks, and their fans can’t wait to see them on the big screen again!