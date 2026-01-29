Little children chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in front of mosque in Bihar

The children shouted the religious slogan as worshippers stood there, appearing confused.

In Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, as Muslims were preparing for Maghrib prayer, offered minutes before sunset, two little boys loudly chanted “Jai Shri Ram.”

The incident is from January 18. A video has surfaced showing a few Muslims about to enter the Makkah Masjid located in a narrow lane when a man, riding a two-wheeler, with children seated behind him, drove through the area as the azaan (call for prayer) was heard on the loudspeaker.

The children shouted “Jai Shri Ram,” as worshippers stood there, appearing confused. Both were reportedly below the age of 10.

In another incident from Bihar‘s Banka district, madrasa students were forced to chant the Hindu religious slogan

The video had sparked an intense reaction, prompting the Banka Police to initiate an investigation. Four juveniles were apprehended in connection with the case.

