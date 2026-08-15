LIVE: PM Modi hoists flag at Red Fort on 80th Independence Day

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. In a first, In a first for Independence Day celebrations, ‘Vande Mataram’ was rendered at the Red Fort complex during the historic occasion, followed by the recitation of the national anthem at the grand event. The celebrations mark another year of India’s journey as an independent nation.

The country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day.

LIVE updates:

7:41 am: PM Modi addresses floods across India amid monsoons, expressing support for affected families.

7:38 am: PM Modi begins speech, wishes people on 80th Independence Day and pays respects to freedom fighters.

7:34 am: National Flag hoisted at the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.

Full version of Vande Mataram played on Independence Day

7:30 am: In a first for Independence Day celebrations, ‘Vande Mataram’ was rendered at the Red Fort complex during the 79th anniversary of the historic occasion on August 15, followed by the recitation of the national anthem at the grand event.

The mega function commemorates 150 years of the enduring legacy of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, as floral decoration on the ramparts depicted the national flag at the centre, flanked by ‘Vande Mataram’ in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort amid patriotic fervour and multi-layer security.

An Army band played the tune of ‘Vande Mataram’ as the guests present on the occasion sung the national song. This was followed by the prime minister hoisting the national flag, and then the national anthem was recited.

#WATCH | Delhi: For the first time, the National Song Vande Mataram is rendered during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.



Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi leads the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/miSIlH6Dki — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

7:15 am: PM Modi arrives at the ramparts of the Red Fort ahead of flag hoisting. Guard of Honour presented.

6:58 am: