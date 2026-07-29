Living in Russia: Man booked by Bihar Police over NEET protest

New Delhi: A Bihar native has claimed that amid the Bihar Police crackdown on NEET protesters, he has also been booked, though he had been in Russia for the past four months.

In a video message shared on a journalist’s X handle, Mohammad Sadaqat, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, asks the police to let him off as he wasn’t even in the state at the time of the protests.

One can tell from the backdrop that Sadaqat is somewhere abroad.

Mohammad Sadaqat, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, has been living in Russia for the past 4 months. Claims he has been booked by Bihar Police in connection to the paper leak protests. pic.twitter.com/fBpIw9sQtM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 29, 2026

Speaking in Hindi, Sadaquat can be heard saying, “I have been in Russia for the past four months. My name also figures among those who participated in the July 24 protest against the NEET paper leak. I request the Bahadurganj administration to remove my name. I will be indebted to them.”

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However, earlier this week, the Bihar government announced that it will withdraw all cases lodged against protesters over the NEET paper leak and release those jailed under various charges.

According to the police, 694 people were detained for enforcing the Bihar bandh on July 25 by pro-Left students’ unions, and after letting off 339 minors, the remaining 355 were booked under relevant laws and were to face trial before the courts concerned.

The announcement came barely a few hours after AISA president Neha Bora, who was among those spearheading the protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, called on Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar and submitted a memorandum seeking withdrawal of all cases and release of those arrested.