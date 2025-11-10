LJP claims SC man murdered by RJD for voting against them

Patna: The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Monday accused RJD supporters of murdering a scheduled caste man for not voting for their party in the Bihar assembly election, and claimed that it is proof that they want to bring back ‘jungle raj’.

While the man, identified as Shankar Paswan, was killed in Muzaffarpur district, another voter’s family members were assaulted by the opposition party workers in Gopalganj district for the same reason, the LJP(RV) alleged.

The police, however, said that prima facie, it appears that the Muzaffarpur man died in a clash between two families over the cutting of tree branches on Saturday evening, two days after the first phase of polling.

“The brutal murder of Shri Shankar Paswan ji by RJD supporters in Sakhaura Patsara village of Gaighat Assembly constituency is extremely condemnable and heart-wrenching,” Union minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan said in a post on X.

“His family raised the apprehension of electoral rivalry; it is the symbol of the frustration of RJD supporters over their impending defeat in the polls, and their mentality to bring back jungle raj,” Chirag Paswan claimed.

Chirag Pawan said that party MPs Arun Bharti, Veena Devi and other leaders would meet the bereaved family, gather complete information, and demand justice.

Later, Bharti told reporters, “How unfortunate and unjust it is that a person belonging to a backward class has been murdered merely because he did not vote for the RJD”.

Asked whether the police confirmed the involvement of RJD supporters in the murder, he claimed that the family members of the victim have alleged the complicity of RJD people.

The matter is under investigation, Bharti said.

Citing another incident, Bharti alleged that RJD supporters beat up the family members of Sanjay Rai in Bihar‘s Gopalganj district because they voted for the NDA.

He said, “In a democracy, every individual has the right to vote. Even before the votes are counted and a new government is formed, RJD supporters have started throwing examples of jungle raaj. This has been their history, character, and intention all throughout.”

Bharti demanded that strict action be taken against the culprits.

On being asked by reporters whether the death is related to electoral conflict, DSP (Rural) Rajesh Singh Prabhakar said, “Prima facie, and based on the conversations with the locals, it is clear that the death occurred due to a clash between two families over cutting of the branches of a tree.”

“While the NDA allies have fought together like ‘panch Pandavas’ and received support of the people, there is infighting among the INDIA bloc allies,” Bharti claimed.

The NDA leaders have been referring to ‘panch Pandavas’ as five constituents of the coalition are fighting the polls in Bihar.

He alleged that after the declaration of the INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani did not share the stage for campaigning.

“The NDA is going to form the government again with a thumping majority,” he claimed.