Local cow vigilante leader calls for economic boycott of Muslim vendors

Palwal: A Hindutva leader in Hodal town of Haryana, Mohit Chaudhary, called for the economic boycott of Muslim-owned businesses, claiming that a vendor contaminated honey products with urine and spit.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, May 3, the National Secretary of the Bhagwa Gau Raksha Samiti, Mohit Chaudhary, stopped a honey vendor named Qutbuddin, asked his name, and questioned the “purity” and “cleanliness” of his products.

“Jab yeh thook me mootr me milake bhejte hai to iss shehed me vishwas karsakte ho kya aap (When they adulterate this honey by mixing it with their saliva and urine before selling it, can you truly place your trust in such a product)?” Chaudhary said.

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He appealed to all Sanatanis and Hindus of his town to stop purchasing products from anyone who has a Muslim-sounding name.

A Hindutva leader in Hodal town of Haryana, Mohit Chaudhary, called for the economic boycott of Muslims after accusing a vendor of mixing urine and spit in the honey.



In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, May 3, the National Secretary of the Bhagwa Gau Raksha… pic.twitter.com/DSfq5Yda3l — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 3, 2026

“Whether the name is Qutbuddin, Sukmuddin, or, wherever a prefix like Qutbuddin or a surname like Khan is attached, or any other such identifier that the person is Muslim, you must boycott them,” Chaudhary said. “And by boycott, I mean you should not purchase a single item from them.”

The National Secretary urged the public to refrain from hiring them as labourers as well. “Do not even hire them for any work, such as masonry or repairs. Their reign of terror has escalated to an extreme degree. I am sure you are all aware.”

He “earnestly” appealed to the locals to buy goods “from your Hindu brethren,” repeatedly calling for a boycott. “I have absolutely no room for listening to concerns of Muslims; the only space that exists is for Sanatanis,” Chaudhary said.

He left the vendor Qutbuddin with a warning saying, ” Aage se yeh shaatre me agar dikha toh yaha se yaha laal kardunga (From this moment forward, if I see you in this area again, I will leave you bloodied).”