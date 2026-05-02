Delhi teen stabbed to death, family claims targeted over religious identity

New Delhi: A 16-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death in Trilokpuri, East Delhi, on Friday, May 1, with the family claiming it was a targeted attack based on religious identity.

Raised alone by his mother, the victim Ayaan Saifi was an only child who was pursuing his studies and simultaneously helping his mother with daily work.

Speaking to reporters, the family alleged that 30-35-year-old men attacked Ayaan. “Ladke nai hai woh, lambe chaude kam se kam 30, 35 saal ke aadmi hai. Mera baccha 16 saal ka tha bas (They weren’t boys. They were big men, at least 30 to 35 years old. My child was the only minor).”

“At least 8-10 people surrounded him in a park while he was playing with another friend,” said Ayaan’s mother, Meena. “He never did anything wrong; they took him away from me,” she added, breaking down in tears.

Other family members said the attackers chased Ayaan before stabbing him multiple times with a knife. “They stabbed him repeatedly, in the back, stomach, and legs. Even his hand was badly injured,” a relative who claimed to have seen the incident said.

Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was injured in a knife attack in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area between Block 29 and Block 33. He was first taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre due to critical injuries.Police said two attackers allegedly stabbed the… pic.twitter.com/gjeuEd3w1z — IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2026

They said the attack was planned and stemmed from an earlier dispute with a local named “Vakil.” Despite having no direct involvement, Ayaan was targeted, the relatives said.

“He had no enmity with anyone. They killed him over someone else’s issue,” another family member said. Ayaan was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital following the attack and later referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to critical injuries. The family said the police officers recorded the victim’s statement when he was awake for a brief period of time.

Family members barred from seeing victim at hospital: Relative

“He named several attackers. The police recorded everything on video,” a relative said, adding that family members were initially barred from seeing him at the hospital.

According to the family, Ayaan had received several threats, prompting him to file police complaints. However, the family said no concrete action was taken. “He was called musalla and katua. He was scared to go to certain places because of repeated threats,” they said.

The relatives also levelled serious allegations against the police regarding the recent attack. The authorities reportedly informed the family of the detention of the accused persons, but have provided no further details.

Despite repeated attempts by Siasat.com to reach out, the Delhi police remained unavailable for comment.

Further details awaited.