Locals flee with mangoes after truck overturns in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: Residents of Rangareddy rejoiced and fled with mangoes on Saturday morning, June 14, when a truck carrying the fruits overturned on the highway near Thimmapur village road in Kothur Mandal. The vehicle was en route to the city when the driver lost control, leading to the accident.

Locals rushed to the scene and promptly began to collect the mangos, carrying them away in bags and baskets. A video of the same is now making the rounds on social media.

A truck carrying mangoes overturned on the highway near Thimmapur village road in Rangareddy District. The truck was en route to the city with the fruits for commercial purposes when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident.



No casualties or serious… pic.twitter.com/yJEOlB0xsz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 14, 2025

No casualties or serious injuries were reported, although police had to chase away the mango thieves.

Speaking to reporters, Kothur inspector Narasimha Rao said that the accident caused a massive traffic jam in both lanes of the highway.

A case has been filed.