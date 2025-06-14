Locals flee with mangoes after truck overturns in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: Residents of Rangareddy rejoiced and fled with mangoes on Saturday morning, June 14, when a truck carrying the fruits overturned on the highway near Thimmapur village road in Kothur Mandal. The vehicle was en route to the city when the driver lost control, leading to the accident.
Locals rushed to the scene and promptly began to collect the mangos, carrying them away in bags and baskets. A video of the same is now making the rounds on social media.
No casualties or serious injuries were reported, although police had to chase away the mango thieves.
Speaking to reporters, Kothur inspector Narasimha Rao said that the accident caused a massive traffic jam in both lanes of the highway.
A case has been filed.