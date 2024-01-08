Locals protest against proliferation of liquor shops in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Karimnagar witnessed a protest during the Praja Vani programme on Monday, January 8, against the proliferation of liquor shops in the city.

Men and women, predominantly from the garment and clothing business, rallied together to express discontent regarding the growing number of liquor shops in the area. They alleged that the liquor shops were causing disturbing incidents.

The protesters highlighted the adverse impact of these liquor shops on their businesses and the social fabric of their community. They blamed the presence of these establishments for their declining fortunes and overall weakening of their businesses. They also urged the district authorities to address their grievances promptly.

Meanwhile, Ashok, a local business owner, attempted self-immolation by pouring Kerosene onto himself, causing concern among the gathered crowd. However, his attempt was foiled.

The protesters fervently urged the authorities to take swift and decisive action by revoking permissions for these liquor shops.