Mumbai: With the Lock Upp 2 grand finale just around the corner, excitement is at an all-time high. While the finale will officially stream on Netflix on August 5, spoilers and inside information from the finale shoot have already taken over social media.

The top five finalists are reportedly Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, and Yogesh Rawat. As fans eagerly wait to find out who will lift the coveted trophy, a viral image showing Shivangi Joshi holding the Lock Upp 2 trophy has gone viral online.

The photo has fuelled speculation that Shivangi has emerged as the winner, defeating fellow finalist Shreya Kalra. However, sources close to the show have dismissed these claims, stating that while Shivangi and Shreya are indeed the confirmed top two finalists, the winner’s identity remains under wraps and will only be revealed during the grand finale on August 5.

Although the viral image is fake, it has sparked widespread discussion among viewers. Many believe Shivangi’s popularity as a television star gives her an edge, while others feel Shreya’s journey and contribution throughout the season make her equally deserving of the title.

With just days left for the finale, the suspense continues to build. Who will walk away with the Lock Upp 2 trophy? Fans will finally have their answer on August 5.