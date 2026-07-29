Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 is inching closer to its grand finale, and the race for the trophy has officially begun. With the last leg of the competition underway, excitement among fans is at an all-time high as they eagerly wait to find out who will emerge as this season’s winner.

According to insider updates, the finale race has already been shot. The top five finalists reportedly interacted with the media during a special round held on July 28, adding further buzz around the much-awaited finale.

Social media is now flooded with alleged inside updates revealing the elimination order and the final rankings of the contestants.

Lock Upp 2 top 5 contestants

As per the leaked information, the top five finalists are:

Ram Kapoor

Shilpa Shinde

Shreya Kalra

Shivangi Joshi

Yogesh Rawat

Final ranks, top 2

The reports claim that Ram Kapoor finished in fifth place, followed by Shilpa Shinde, who was eliminated in fourth. Yogesh Rawat reportedly exited the competition in third place, leaving Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra as the final two contestants battling for the Lock Upp 2 trophy.

While these updates have generated massive excitement online, the makers are yet to officially confirm the results. Fans will have to wait for the grand finale to find out who ultimately lifts the winner’s trophy.

Who do you think deserves to win Lock Upp 2, Shivangi Joshi or Shreya Kalra? Let us know in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.