Lock Upp 2 to have TWO jailors, who are they?

Mumbai: The much-awaited prison-themed reality show Lock Upp 2 hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is expected to begin soon. The first season, which aired in 2022 on OTT, was a hit among audiences, who loved the show’s unique concept and thrilling challenges. Fans are now waiting for season 2 which is rumoured to air on TV.

While an official announcement from the makers is still awaited, rumours about the possible contestants, premiere date and jailor have already started making rounds on internet.

Karan Kundrra played jailor in Lock Upp season 1. A couple of days ago speculations were rife that not Karan but actress Rubina Dilaik might play jailor in the upcoming season. However, speaking to Zoom, Rubina made it clear that she is not replacing Karan Kundrra in Lock Upp 2.

Lock Upp 2 Jailors

And now, latest buzz has it that, makers are planning to rope not one but two jailors this year. Yes, you read that right! According to social media pages, makers might onboard both Karan Kundrra and Rubina Dilaik as jailors of Lock Upp 2 to add more masala and break the TRP records of Bigg Boss 16. If these rumours turn out to be true, then it will be really exciting to see how Karan and Rubina manage to serve the jailor duties. An official announcement is awaited.

#LockUpp2 few sources say that this time, there will be not one, but two Jailors who will even act as mentors for their teams. Does this mean even the jailors will fight ? So can it be #RubinaDilaik vs #KaranKundrra ? The makers want to break TRP records of #BiggBoss16 — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) February 23, 2023

With all these inside updates, the second season Lock Upp promises to be even more exciting, with a new twist in the form of two jailors instead of one. The show is expected to begin mid-March, and fans are eagerly counting down the days.

What’s your take on the speculated two jailors’ concept in Lock Upp? Comment below.