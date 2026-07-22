Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat re-enters; 2 contestants evicted

Mumbai: Just when viewers thought the drama inside Lock Upp 2 could not get any more intense, the makers have pulled off one of the biggest twists of the season. With the reality show now racing towards its grand finale, shocking eliminations, an unexpected comeback and a high-voltage challenge have completely changed the course of the game, leaving both contestants and fans stunned.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 has been making headlines for its controversies, explosive fights, emotional moments and unexpected twists. And now, the latest developments have added another layer of excitement to the already unpredictable reality show.

Yogesh Rawat makes a powerful comeback

In a surprising turn of events, Yogesh Rawat has re-entered Lock Upp 2 just days after his eviction. However, this is not a wildcard entry.

Instead, Yogesh returned to the jail as part of a special challenge against social media personality Sufi Motiwala. The face-off turned out to be a game-changing moment, with Yogesh emerging victorious.

His win came at a heavy cost for Sufi, who was eliminated from the show following the challenge. The shocking exit has come just a couple of weeks before the grand finale, making the competition even tougher for the remaining inmates.

Rebel Kid evicted, from Lock Upp 2

Adding to the surprises, content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has also been eliminated from Lock Upp 2.

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Apoorva had entered the show for a brief one-week stint, but her journey has now come to an end. Her exit, along with Sufi’s elimination, has significantly reshaped the contestant lineup ahead of the finale week.

Haters Ka Baap is Back Yogesh Rawat Re Entry LockUpp Conform Itni Khushi 😭🤯😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#YogeshRawat #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/w0Bsl2iGi7 — MC STAN ARMY 🦁🔨⚔️ (@abdisha66805687) July 21, 2026

Lock Upp 2 grand finale pushed ahead

With back-to-back twists keeping audiences hooked, the makers have also decided to extend Lock Upp 2 by one week.

As a result, the grand finale, which was originally scheduled earlier, has now been pushed to the second week of August. The extension promises more drama, tougher challenges and unexpected surprises before the winner is crowned.

Fans can catch all the latest episodes of Lock Upp 2 exclusively on Netflix.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for all the latest updates from Lock Upp 2.