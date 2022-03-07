Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra’s fee per episode as a jailor

Mumbai: One of the well-established actors of TV industry, Karan Kundrra impressed the reality show audience with his successful Bigg Boss 15 journey where he ended up as a second runner-up of the show. He is currently making noise for his appearance as a jailor on Ekta Kapoor‘s fearless reality show Lock Upp.

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show has been making headlines constantly for its controversial set of contestants and now Karan Kundrra’s addition has added a lot of spice to the show.

Karan Kundrra’s Remuneration for Lock Upp

Karan Kundrra’s duty as jailor is to keep an eye on the prisoners 24×7. According to latest report in Bollywood Life, Karan is getting paid Rs 2 to 3 lakh for each episode.

Kangana Ranaut’s fee

Host Kangana is charging Rs 1 crore per episode, reports the newsportal.

More about Lock Upp

‘Lock Upp’ is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji. The 12 celebrities who are left in the show are — Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Tehseen Poonawala, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora and Babita Phogat.