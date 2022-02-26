Lock Upp: List of all female contestants & their photos

Mumbai: Hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the much-awaited upcoming reality show Lock Upp is all set to go on air from February 27. Makers of the Ekta Kapoor‘s show are leaving no stone unturned to create hype around the show with its gripping promos.

Lock Upp will stream on MX Player and Alt Balaji. The captive reality show will see Kangana overlooking the affairs of the 16 ‘controversial’ contestants who will be locked up inside the jail for 72 days. All the contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world to avoid elimination and survive in the show. The promos of the show have promised quite a fiery season this year.

While the reality show fans are super excited to see the clash between Kangana and the other controversial celebs, here’s looking at all female contestants who are set to take part in the show.

Lock Upp Contestants List

So far, three confirmed names of the female participants have been revealed. They are:

1. Nisha Rawal

2. Babita Phogat

3. Poonam Pandey

Image Source: Instagram

Other names which are doing rounds on internet are:

1. Shehnaaz Gill

2. Miesha Iyer

3. Anushka Sen

4. Urfi Javed

5. Avneet Kaur

6. Hina Khan

7. Shweta Tiwari

8. Surbhi Jyoti

Karanvir Bohra Joins Kangana’s show

Karanvir Bohra is the new confirmed contestant on Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Lock Upp’. The actor shared the promo on Instagram where he is seen behind bars. Alongside his post, he wrote, “Mujhe hai qubool, hamaari queen ka har ek rule!”