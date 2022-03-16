Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui to win show? See prediction

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is currently inside Kangana Ranaut’s hosted Lock Upp season 1. It just the third week of show and looks like the audience is already impressed with Munawar’s gameplay. His understanding of the game and performance in the tasks has left his fans amazed who are calling him as one of the most sorted and genuine player on the show so far.
Many are calling his performance inside the jail as a ‘mic-drop’ one and they are even rooting for him to win the first season of Ekta Kapoor‘s reality show. Going by the Twitter buzz, Munawar Faruqui is having maximum chances of lifting the coveted trophy. Read tweets below.
Meanwhile, the contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohtagi, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Babita Phogat and Babita Phogat.
Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Two contestants who got evicted from the show so far are — Swami Chakrapani and Tehseen Poonawalla.
What’s your take on Munawar Faruqui’s game? Do you also think he will win Lock Upp? Who do you think will get eliminated this week?
Let us know in the comments section below.