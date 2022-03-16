Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui to win show? See prediction

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is currently inside Kangana Ranaut’s hosted Lock Upp season 1. It just the third week of show and looks like the audience is already impressed with Munawar’s gameplay. His understanding of the game and performance in the tasks has left his fans amazed who are calling him as one of the most sorted and genuine player on the show so far.

Many are calling his performance inside the jail as a ‘mic-drop’ one and they are even rooting for him to win the first season of Ekta Kapoor‘s reality show. Going by the Twitter buzz, Munawar Faruqui is having maximum chances of lifting the coveted trophy. Read tweets below.

#LockUpp episode was today again very entertaining😊

The snake game was top. So innovative👌OMG the genius/SMART #munawar killed it again! He is the winner!🤴🏻#ShivamSharma is funny.

Did you notice Payal always closes her eyes when she is defending herself 😆#MunawarFaruqui — Unbiased Queen 🇸🇷 (@Opini14Unbiased) March 16, 2022

Happy 2 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million on Instagram #MunawarFaruqui you totally deserve it!! @munawar0018 is coming out as the strongest player in #Lockupp and I am sure he will be the winner!!! @altbalaji pic.twitter.com/IkxJ3PGoWZ — ss (@ss190804) March 15, 2022

My one and only game plan is to attacking and backbitching #MunawarFaruqui because he is the strongest contestant (Would be winner) why should I waste my time fighting weak contestants. — Pagal Rohatgi (@Pagal_Rohatgi) March 15, 2022

Everyone has attacked him personally from the host to the contestants, but he has always taken it with a smile.

He never crossed a line 💪🏻

Only winner qualities here !!! #MunawarFaruqui #lockupp — Purvi Shah (@impurvishah) March 15, 2022

It's fair not cocky!

In this badass jail..The winner will be most badass kaidii.

I think #MunawarFaruqui playing smart!#LockUpp — Munawar_warriors (@Danny_kksquad) March 15, 2022

#LockUpp will have a winner called #MunawarFaruqui



if they are not #BiggBoss !



I know after @kkundrra's false defeat because of sheetal.

Really hoping this @altbalaji @MXPlayer show does justice for once ! — Simran ♡ (@SimranS0ni) March 15, 2022

Watching this reality show from Suriname 🇸🇷

I must say #Lockupp is well worth watching. Fresh, very interesting with drama, comedy and suspense. All the characters are amusing.

On the 2nd day I already saw winner quality in #MunawarFaruqui#LockUp#LockUppWithKangana https://t.co/998COSwmf6 — Unbiased Queen 🇸🇷 (@Opini14Unbiased) March 14, 2022

How I sleep at night knowing that I Stan munawar who is literally a mastermind and game changer and the only deserving winner out of all contestant.#lockupp #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/WFilDdP1sv — 🎭 (@munawarmic) March 14, 2022

No contestant understands tasks better than #MunawarFaruqui and this is a FACT.



WINNER. WINNER. WINNER.#LockUpp #LockUppWithKangana — shubbu ✨ (@itsmeshubbu) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohtagi, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Babita Phogat and Babita Phogat.

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Two contestants who got evicted from the show so far are — Swami Chakrapani and Tehseen Poonawalla.

