Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui’s health deteriorates?

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor’s captive reality show Lock Upp, which started off with a bang on February 27, is making a lot of noise on social media. In a unique concept, several controversial celebrities are locked up in host Kangana Ranaut’s prison. The show is streaming on OTT platforms ALTBalaji and MX Player. Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Karan Kundrra is the jailor of Lock Upp.

Among all 13 participants, popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is standing out as the strongest contender on the show. However, in one of the recent episodes Karan was seen discussing about Munawar’s health. While explaining the task, Karan says he is going to take contestants to Atyachaari Khel where they will perform tasks but tells Munawar not to come. Karan says,”Tu maat aa.. tere tabiyet kharab hai.” Later Munwara then says,”Nahi, muje aana hai lekin, mene energy save karke rakha hai.”

Karan then mentions that,”Agar tu aayega phir bhi mein tuje khelne nahi dunga. Tu sirf waha pe khada hoga.” While it is not disclosed what exactly had happened to Munawar, his fans are concerned about his health.

Check out what fans are saying on Twitter.

Karan Kundrra is really liking munawar game

He loves his strategies

Karan kundrra concerns about munawar health that's why he want him to take rest properly and get well soon.

Their bond is of respect ❤️❤️#KaranKundrra #MunawarFaruqui #LockUppWithKaran #KKundraSquad #LockUpp #kk — Damon Salvatore (@thedamonnx) March 16, 2022

#LockUpp

Munawar is not well from last 2-3 days . Please don't compromise with his health . Hospitalise him asap for few days .His health is more important than ur show. @altbalaji @MXPlayer @ektarkapoor #MunawarFaruqui — Ripley (@subhs54) March 16, 2022

Payal you are the absolute worst! Trash mouth, doubting #MunawarFaruqui ‘s health conditions when doctors have come and taken his blood!

Cheap woman! #LockUpp — Purvi Shah (@impurvishah) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, watchers of Lock Upp are already impressed with Munawar’s gameplay. His understanding of the game and performance in the tasks has left his fans amazed who are calling him as one of the most sorted and genuine player on the show so far.