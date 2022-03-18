Meet first two finalists of Lock Upp

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp is making a lot of noise among audience and is turning to be a massive hit. The show is receiving a mixed response from the reality show viewers. While many are loving the concept of Ekta Kapoor’s show, a section of netizens are calling it as a ‘sasta copy of Bigg Boss‘.

Lock Upp entered its third week and in one of the recent episodes a shocking nomination process took place in which a chargesheet was filed against nine out of twelve inmates. This means Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohtagi, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Babita Phogat and Anjali Arora.

The safe contestants of this week are — Shivam, Siddharth and Ali Merchant (wild card contestant).

Lock Upp finalists

Latest report in Bollywood Life suggests that more wild card contestants will enter the show in coming weeks. The report also revealed a few details about the finalists of Lock Upp. The list of finalists will have two or three original contestants and two wild cards.

After this report emerged online, loyal viewers of the show are predicting that Poonam Pandey and Munawar Faruqui might become be the top 2 finalists of Lock Upp.

Why fans are loving Poonam and Munawar?

For the unversed, audience are already impressed with Munawar and Poonam’s gameplay. The comedian’s understanding of the game and performance in the tasks has left his fans amazed who are calling him as one of the most sorted and genuine player on the show so far.

Poonam, on the other hand, has been very vocal about everything and fans are just loving it. Be it her disliking for a co-contestant or pointing out at the host Kangana Ranaut’s disrespectful comment, her courage has a spark to it. She consoles, confides & supports her co-contestants. Her strategies to win a task is keeping the audience entertained and hooked.

What’s your take on Munawar and Poonam’s game? Do they deserve to be in top 2? If not, which contestant are you supporting? Do tell us in the comments section below.