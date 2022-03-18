Lock Upp: Gauahar Khan reveals her TOP 3

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor‘s reality show Lock Upp, which is currently streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player, has been garnering a lot of appreciations since it started. The show has managed to bring a controversial set of contestants who are locked inside host Kangana Ranaut’s jail.

So far, two contestants have been eliminated from Lock Upp — Swami Chakrapani and Tehseen Poonawalla. DJ and actor Ali Merchant entered the show as wild card contestant last week. Inmates who are currently in the race to win the show are — Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohtagi, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Babita Phogat, Ali and Babita Phogat.

Gauahar Khan’s favourite contestants

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan, who actively shares her views on various topics on Twitter, recently shared penned down thoughts on some Lock Upp contestants. She revealed her top 3 favorite contestants’ names from the show. They are — Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde and Munawar Faruqui.

Her first tweet read: “I am loving Poonam Pandey on #LockUpp . She’s genuine”.

“Love saisha love munawwar #LockUpp,” she wrote in her second tweet.

Lock Upp Potential Winners

Going by the Twitter buzz, Poonam Pandey and Munawar Faruqui, who are being loved by the audience, are likely to reach finale. A few netizens are also predicting that either Poonam or Munawar will lift the trophy of Lock Upp season 1 and we won’t be surprised considering their strong gameplay.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Lock Upp.