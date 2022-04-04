Lock Upp: Munawar, Zeeshan, Payal & others debate on ‘halal meat row’

Mumbai: Controversial reality show Lock Upp, produced by Ekta Kapoor, continues to be in top trends everyday for various reasons. From inmates making shocking revelations to the ugly fights among them, makers are leaving no stone unturned to deliver gripping content for the audience. Likewise, one of its recent episodes too is making headlines for the clash between the contestants over ‘halal meat row’ debate.

It all started after a news was played inside the Lock Upp about the demand of ban on halal meat in Karnataka. Soon after this Anjali questioned what exactly is ‘Halal’. To this Munawar Faruqui replied, “There are two types of meat. One is in which an animal is killed by shock in a machine, and the second is Halal, in which they cut the animal’s neck and let the blood flow. Muslims prefer Halal.”

Poonam Pandey agreed upon this said that the blood contains all the diseases, and by letting it flow, the diseases in the meat get removed.

Another controversial contestant Payal Rohatgi supported the ban on Halal meat and said, “I think the way animal is butchered in Halal where it sees its blood flowing, that torture should be done. Halal meat means you are promoting a religion indirectly through the selling of that meat.”

Zeeshan Khan jumped into the discussion and said that when a chicken is killed using the Jhatka method does not die instantly most of the times. “It is not about the way it is killed. The argument will lead to okay everyone should turn vegetarian,” he said.

This is obscene. #PayalRohatgi is a proven turd. She is the archetypal moron who even RW don’t accept. But what is this #LockUpp reality show about to allow this sort of bigotry. @MumbaiPolice arrest her for such inflammatory comments. pic.twitter.com/UP6p0V30Zj — Sangita (@Sanginamby) April 3, 2022

Payal did not agree to this and the matter got escalated, so much so that the actress went on to pass certain islamophobic comments against Zeeshan and even called him a terrorist. This did not go down well with all other housemates and created a massive ruckus inside the show with many demanding her elimination.

Munawar also got very angry and said, “agar ye hiss show mei hai, to mei nahi rahunga.”

On the Judgement Day on Sunday, host Kangana Ranaut was seen bashing Payal saying that whatever she has done to Zeeshan it is not at all accepted. The Queen actress also removed Payal from the position of leadership in Lock Upp for the rest of the time.

After the Hijab row, the right-wing groups in Karnataka are demanding a ban on halal meat. It is being claimed that halal is economic jihad.