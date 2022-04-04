Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi calls Zeeshan Khan ‘terrorist’, leaves fans outraged

Mumbai: With each passing day, Kangana Ranaut‘s captive reality show Lock Upp is getting more intense and controversial. The ugly fights, huge debates and the bond between the contestants is what is keeping the audience glued to the screens.

In one of the episodes, a huge fight erupted between Payal Rohatgi and Zeeshan Khan. The two contestants locked horns with each other over ‘halal meat’ debate that took place after a news was played inside the jail about its demand of ban in Karnataka.

The discussion between Payal and Zeeshan escalated. The actress went on to pass a few Islamophobic comments against Zeeshan Khan and even called him a terrorist.

Irked by her remarks and cuss words, the other housemates including Munawar, Nisha, Mandana, Anjali, and Poonam, called out Payal and demanded her ouster from the show. Anrgy netizens too are demanding her arrest and immediate eviction.

Check out some of the reactions below.

#PayalRohatgi cannot go around calling anyone a Terrorist or Spit at them It's completely unacceptable behaviour!

I think it's serious enough to have her removed.



Watch my review post #LockUppWithKangana tonight https://t.co/Tw5YSc5HGD#Islamophobia #HalalRow #LockUpp — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) April 2, 2022

You can evict someone for being Disrespect towards a host and crew member. But you are not evicting #PayalRohatgi for DISRESPECTING and entire COMMUNITY.

How is this fair?



LOCKOUT PAYAL ROHATGI #LockUpp — REALITY SHOW BUFF 💜 (@OnlyUmarmatter) April 2, 2022

This is obscene. #PayalRohatgi is a proven turd. She is the archetypal moron who even RW don’t accept. But what is this #LockUpp reality show about to allow this sort of bigotry. @MumbaiPolice arrest her for such inflammatory comments. pic.twitter.com/UP6p0V30Zj — Sangita (@Sanginamby) April 3, 2022

Halal war reached into reality show also

Brawl between #PayalRohatgi and Zeeshan Khan on halal meet in a reality show #Mxplayer Lock Upp

The brawl was real or scripted, I can't say anything but most of the such shows r scripted. pic.twitter.com/9JcRaSPPB9 — NEO (Only Truth) (@Infinity_Tarun) April 3, 2022

@ektarkapoor @altbalaji @kkundrra I am a hindu & Proud Indian, I want #PayalRohatgi to be Locked Out for religious comment & bringing nationality & calling some terrorists & her outrageous nature is not acceptable,in her head she might be big but for us she is big time failure. — Tejaswi.Madiwada (@NaaginTeja) April 3, 2022

Remember @GAUAHAR_KHAN ate Halal meat only in #BiggBoss does that make her a terrorist too ?

And what about #AsimRiaz or #umarraiz #HinaKhan #AlyGoni in thier seasons ? @ektarkapoor @altbalaji please take action against #PayalRohatgi she cannot make such narratives in #LockUpp — Bigg Boss King Umar (@BigBossUmar) April 3, 2022

It's highly unacceptable to call someone terrorist or spit at anyone's face… #PayalRohatgi should be thrown out of the show..

In complete support with @theonlyzeeshank #ZeeshanKhan #LockUp #lockoutpayal — Fahaid Aly (@imfahaid) April 3, 2022

How loosely you use the term terrorists….well if only you studied well you would know the nuances of such attacks that they happen only when they are allowed to happen #PayalRohatgi — ayesha (@ayeshaaref) April 3, 2022

Hi @MumbaiPolice I was watching an episode of @LockuppGame on @MXPlayer there in a show #PayalRohatgi was having personal grudges with co-contestens and she called him "TERRORIST" and "You are promoting TERRORISM" please look into it as this isn't good for peace and harmony. — colin.biks (@colin_biks) April 3, 2022

#PayalRohatgi lockout Payal Rohatgi ye ladki muslim ko terrorist bol rahi hai jo ki ise aasa bilkul ni bolna chahiye tha …. — Ranveer Singh (@Ranveer90092546) April 3, 2022

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Nisha Rawal became the latest contestant to eliminated from the show. Currently, 12 contestants are left in the race to grab the trophy.