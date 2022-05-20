Lock Upp Reunion: Pictures and videos; Nazila too spotted

Munawar Faruqui was seen arriving at Dhaakad premiere along his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 20th May 2022 12:42 pm IST
Lock Upp Reunion: Pictures and videos; Nazila too spotted
Anjali Arora, Nazila and Munawar Faruqui (Twitter)

Mumbai: One of the most successful OTT reality shows ‘Lock Upp’, managed to win audience hearts with its debut season. Fans are still going gaga over the show and days after its finale, we still find it on the trending list. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut and backed by Ekta Kapoor, the show saw Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner followed by Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora.

Ever since the show ended, fans have been waiting to see their favourite jodis and contestants together outside Lock Upp house. And now, Kangana’s Dhaakad premiere came as a treat to all those fans.

Munawar Faruqui was seen at the event along his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. Other contestants including Payal Rohtagi, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant and Zeeshan Khan too were spotted.

Check out pictures and videos from the event:

Along with Kangana Ranaut, the Razneesh Ghai directorial will also star Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in other important roles.

