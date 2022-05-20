Lock Upp Reunion: Pictures and videos; Nazila too spotted

Mumbai: One of the most successful OTT reality shows ‘Lock Upp’, managed to win audience hearts with its debut season. Fans are still going gaga over the show and days after its finale, we still find it on the trending list. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut and backed by Ekta Kapoor, the show saw Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner followed by Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora.

Ever since the show ended, fans have been waiting to see their favourite jodis and contestants together outside Lock Upp house. And now, Kangana’s Dhaakad premiere came as a treat to all those fans.

Munawar Faruqui was seen at the event along his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. Other contestants including Payal Rohtagi, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant and Zeeshan Khan too were spotted.

Check out pictures and videos from the event:

Actually after any reality show like to see this type of reunion of inside friends#AnjaliArora #Zeeshankhan#Alimerchant#Lockupp pic.twitter.com/1St9KStAJd — T Das (@TDas47301753) May 19, 2022

Along with Kangana Ranaut, the Razneesh Ghai directorial will also star Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in other important roles.