Lock Upp season 2 date out, know when will show start

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor is one of the big names in the Television industry and her Lock upp Season-1 was appreciated by audiences. In the first season of this reality show, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui was declared as the winner.

Lock Upp is a reality show that was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji. In the show, 17 contestants are locked in jail. The contestants play the game and fight to survive. Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host.

After the first season ended successfully, Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. Fans are waiting for the show and are excited to see contestants fighting for survival again in the show.

For those who are eagerly waiting for the second season of the show, we have good news for you. According to the reports, the tentative date for the launch of the serial is out and it will air on Zee Tv from 17th April 2023. However, there is no official confirmation about the date and timing of the show but it is also expected that a formal announcement will be made soon.

