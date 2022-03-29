Lock Upp: THIS contestant to win Kangana Ranaut’s show

Mumbai: Lock Upp is one of the most popular reality shows in India currently. It streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut‘s Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm.

Recently, the show witnessed major eliminations in which three contestants — Chetan Hansraj, Sara Khan and Karanvir Bohra were evicted from show. Adding more spice to the show, makers introduced four new wild card entries — Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Azma Fallah and Mandana Karimi. Currently, 11 contestants are inside the jail battling to win the show.

Predictions: Lock Upp Winner

Lock Upp is slowly sailing towards its finale. Though the show is yet to witness many more eliminations and additions in the coming weeks, people on Twitter are already busy in declaring the winner of the show. Going by the social media buzz, it seems like the Ekta Kapoor’s reality show has a very clear winner i.e., Munawar Faruqui.

The stand-up comedian is winning hearts with the way he is playing the game and his representation on the show has left his fans impressed. Viewers are getting to see a compassionate, sensible and logical side of the comedian. He is standing out as the ‘strongest’ and ‘most genuine’ contestant in Lock Upp.

#MunawarFaruqui you are running #Lockup Alone…No Doubt Winner yahi hoga in sha allah — Tehzeeb (@Tehzeeb54492175) March 28, 2022

Munawar ruling lockup . Munawar is the gem , munawar will be the winner of lockupp . #MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarriors #munawarrulinglockupp — Truth Speaker (@TruthSpeaker08) March 28, 2022

Be stronger Munawar we here to support you

You are Already winner bro#WeloveMunawar

.#MunawarFaruqui — Munawar Trends And News (@Munawar_Trends) March 28, 2022

Winner of show

Ruling the show

Apna Bhai

Munawar#WeloveMunawar

.

.#MunawarFaruqui — Munawar Trends And News (@Munawar_Trends) March 28, 2022

This man is the real one .. smart player,true frnd,n winner #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/hyOh7NfPjr — Mir Afsha (@MirAfsha1) March 28, 2022

munawar is the winner of lock upp and the winner of our hearts 💗 #LockUpp #MunawarFaruqui — amneek waraich (@amneekwaraich) March 28, 2022

Oh my god😂 munawar was just too hilarious while others were trying to show their strength he was busy entertaining people😂 WINNER MATERIAL FOR A REASON#MunawarFaruqui ❤️ — MF❤️ (@Harvind22886852) March 29, 2022

#MunawarWarriors #MunawarFaruqui #LockUppWithMunawar #mastermindmunawar #munawarkijanta #lockUpp munawar is the heart man he is the best guy …………..he alone played mind even in the physical game no one can damage him……….munawar is the winner of heart and be strong — PADHAN (@mhshoyab7) March 28, 2022

Are you watching Lock Upp? What’s your take on Munawar Faruqui’s game? Do tell us in the comments section below.

