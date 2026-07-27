Lok Sabha adjourned, anti-paper leak Bill discussion on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday, July 27, could not take up a Bill seeking to enhance punishment for those found guilty of leaking public examination question papers, as a relentless opposition continued its protest seeking a response from the government on the police action against protesting students.

As the House reassembled at 5 pm, opposition members continued sloganeering amid calls by the chair to discuss the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill as the matter pertained to the future of crores of youth.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said several members, including those from the opposition, were prepared to participate in the debate but the Congress and “some of its friends” were causing disruptions and not allowing a debate.

The chair then adjourned the House for the day.

The government introduced The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, which seeks to amend the anti-paper leak law passed in 2024 with provisions for a jail term of up to 10 years and a penalty of up to Rs 10 crore, within days of large-scale student protests against the NEET paper leak that rocked the nation.

The proposed legislation was introduced by Minister of State for PMO, Jitendra Singh, amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition demanding a response from the government on the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20.

Birla asks govt, oppn to sort differences

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had asked the government and the opposition to sort out differences and start a debate on the Bill at 5 pm.

He gave the government and the opposition parties a three-hour window to settle differences so that a discussion on the Bill could begin in the House.

“All political parties have agreed to discuss the anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday. Following Om Birla’s initiative and sustained dialogue, floor leaders of political parties have agreed to commence discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026,” a source said.

No Bills taken since Monsoon Session began

Since the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 20, the opposition has been raking up the NEET paper leak issue due to which no legislative business has been taken up so far, except for the introduction of two Bills.

When the House met on Monday, two days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the education minister, the opposition demanded a response from the government on the alleged use of force on protesting students at the Jantar Mantar and other parts of the country.