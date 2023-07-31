Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opp protest over Manipur violence

Speaker Om Birla initiated Question Hour proceedings as soon as the Lower House began its proceedings.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st July 2023 12:37 pm IST
Screen Grab

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday after Congress-led Opposition members protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from the House, seeking his response on the Manipur situation.

BookMyMBBS

Speaker Om Birla initiated Question Hour proceedings as soon as the Lower House began its proceedings.

Also Read
AAP Arunachal unit says it will contest Lok Sabha, state polls

However, after around 15 minutes, amid sustained protests by the Opposition members, who trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans and showing placards, he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, the Speaker had welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Malawi, which is in India on a five-day visit

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st July 2023 12:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button