Ethics Committee recommends expulsion of Mahua Moitra from Parliament

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the House in the “cash-for-query” matter, sources said.

The committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, met here and adopted its report recommending her expulsion.

After the meeting, Sonkar told reporters that six members of the panel supported adoption of the report and four opposed it.

Sources said the panel recommended Moitra’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha. The report will now be sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for further action.

After the meeting, four opposition members said the panel’s recommendation was “prejudiced” and “incorrect”.

The committee had earlier heard Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint against her, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Based on information shared by Dehadrai, the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ethics Committee chairman Vinod Sonkar says, "The complaint made by Nishikant Dubey and affidavit submitted by Hiranandani, in the two meetings before this, we examined the complains and Mahua Moitra's statement was also recorded. After all this, today an ethics… pic.twitter.com/E5GLwYqz9x — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

Also Read LS ethics committee likely to recommend TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion

Mahua Moitra walks out of ethics committee meet

Mahua Moitra had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her. Along with opposition members of the panel, she “walked out” of the meeting alleging that she had been asked personal questions.

Opposition members of the Ethics Committee also raised questions over the line of questioning to the Trinamool Congress MP.

BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who “walked out” of the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on his complaint in the ‘Cash for Query’ row.

In a post on X, Nishikant Dubey said, “Lokpal today, based on my complaint, ordered a CBI inquiry against MP Mahua ji, who committed corruption by mortgaging national security.”

In a series of posts on X, the TMC MP Mahua Moitra responded by targeting the Lok Pal and saying that the CBI should first investigate the Adani group.

Very happy to know Modiji’s Lok Pal exists – & been spurred into action by specially bred pit bulls.

Also Godi Media – why not ask Lok Pal’s office to release statement on referral. Bit humiliating for LP office to outsource such important announcements to canine farms, eh? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 8, 2023

“Very happy to know Modiji’s Lok Pal exists – and been spurred into action …. why not ask Lok Pal’s office to release statement on referral. Bit humiliating for LP office to outsource such important announcements……?” she said in her post on X.