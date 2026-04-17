Parliament LIVE: Delimitation shows BJP has already lost 2029 polls: Cong MP

Voting on three key bills related to amendments to the women’s reservation law and the establishment of a delimitation commission is set to take place in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm on Friday, April 17, as announced by Speaker Om Birla.

A day earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the House that southern states would not lose representation once delimitation is carried out alongside the implementation of the women’s reservation law.

He stated that the total number of Lok Sabha seats in the five southern States is expected to increase from 129 to 195, with their overall share rising slightly from 23.76 per cent to 23.87 per cent. He is expected to deliver a detailed reply to the debate on these bills later today.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Reservation Act, originally passed in 2023 to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, officially came into force on April 16, 2026, following a notification by the Union Law Ministry.

However, the timing of this notification—amid ongoing parliamentary discussions to amend the law for implementation by 2029 — has raised questions, as the reasons behind this move remain unclear.

1:30 pm: The Delimitation Bill masked as the Women’s Reservation Bill is the loudest political statement by the BJP and the Modi government that they have already lost the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, said Congress MP Hibi Eden. “You cannot win the game, so you are just trying to change the rules,” she said.

1:28 pm: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the party doesn’t support the Delimitation Bill. “Democracy requires equal representation to all, whenever there is an election, BJP remembers women,”she said.

“My party supports women reservation but the Centre is shifting its goal post,” she said, adding that previously the Union government led by the BJP did not implement women reservation. “We reached Parliament without representation,” she said, demanding that women reservation must be implemented on the present capacity of Parliament without delimitation.

1:02 pm: You have brought this amendment because you see your vote share slipping, says Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav. “Why wasn’t the census conducted over the last two-and-half years? Had this happened, the women’s reservation would have been implemented,”she said, asking why is the government was showing haste now.

“The SP believes that this is because the government wants to use the delimitation exercise as a weapon,” Yadav added. She also sought equal representation be given to SC, ST, OBC and women from minorities.

12:53 pm: Whether it’s 543 seats or 850 seats, the Telugu Desam Party supports the Women’s Reservation Bill,” says party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu in Lok Sabha. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that there will be a 50 per cent increase of seats for southern states, so we won’t be losing any seats,” he added.

12:35 pm: Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Kalyan Banerjee said the party supports women’s reservation but wants it implemented within the current strength of Parliament, without linking it to delimitation.

He also claimed the BJP has low women’s representation in Parliament and stressed that women’s reservation must be constitutional, not based on political convenience.

12:27 pm: Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Friday questioned how the government could move amendments to the 2023 women’s reservation law before notifying the principal Act.

12:23 pm: As Parliament began discussions on amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act and the Delimitation Bill, Congress leaders Manickam Tagore, KC Venugopal, and P Chidambaram are working to ensure full attendance of INDIA bloc MPs in the House, sources told ANI.

12:12 pm: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the Delimitation Bill a “profound shift in political power” and called for deeper discussion. He said, “Delimitation requires profound discussion,” adding that the government’s haste mirrors demonetisation, calling it “political demonetisation.”

He alleged, “The 50 per cent increase of seats formula proposed by Amit Shah is precarious political statement, it is not promised by legislature.” He also warned that expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would make it unworkable and create imbalance with the Rajya Sabha.

“We will support the women reservation Bill but for the Delimitation Bill let us defer,” Mr. Tharoor said.

VIDEO | Addressing the Lok Sabha on Women's Reservation Bill, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) says, "Today, we stand at a threshold where there is remarkably a near unanimous political consensus in favour of women's reservation. Every major party in this house… pic.twitter.com/jJeaTujZNu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

12:00 pm: Speaking in the Lok Sabha, YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy said his party and its leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, have consistently advocated women’s empowerment, adding, “Regarding women’s reservation, our party and our leader (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) has always advocated empowering of women. So, we welcome the women’s reservation (bill) in any form, any time.”

11:56 am: On Women’s Reservation Bill, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP P. Sandosh Kumar says, “Hard to believe PM Modi and Amit Shah that southern states’ representation will not be reduced when the bill says the last published census will be the basis of delimitation.”

VIDEO | On Women's Reservation Bill, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP P. Sandosh Kumar says, "Hard to believe PM Modi and Amit Shah that southern states’ representation will not be reduced when the bill says the last published census will be the basis of… pic.twitter.com/4o1gjTTLpr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

11:55 am: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Women’s Reservation Bill, said, “What is the haste to hold a session while two big states are going for election in two weeks. Nothing is clear and transparent.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Women's Reservation Bill, said,



"What is the haste to hold a session while two big states are going for election in two weeks. Nothing is clear and transparent."



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/EE3piQ35zR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

11:48 am: Nominated member Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected unopposed as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

11:41 am: On the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam notification, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said the 2023 Bill was passed with Opposition support and mandates delimitation based on population, which could change seat distribution across states.

VIDEO | On Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam notification issue, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) says, "This is the 2023 Bill, which has been passed by Congress, DMK, TMC, and all opposition parties. It is already a passed Bill. Two-thirds of the seats will be reserved under… pic.twitter.com/1eKWuSitue — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

11:37 am: On Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women’s reservation bill) Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, “It is difficult to understand BJP and the decisions taken by them… They were carrying out NRC under the garb of SIR… Now under the garb of women’s reservation, they are carrying out the exercise of delimitation to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats so that they never lose…”

VIDEO | Delhi: On Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill) Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "It is difficult to understand BJP and the decisions taken by them… They were carrying out NRC under the garb of SIR… Now under the garb of women's reservation,… pic.twitter.com/mQS4j42Pnl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

11:33 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Harivansh on being elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha for third term.

VIDEO | Speaking in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi (@narendramodi) said, “I want to highlight one thing, today is April 17 – the birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister, Chandra Shekhar. It is special that you (Harivansh) are beginning this journey for the third time on his birth… pic.twitter.com/ZbTFDyNTiy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

11:26 am: TMC MP Kirti Azad on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam notification, says, “The BJP was sleeping for three years. What else can be said about them. They don’t know what they are doing. The Women’s Reservation Bill passed in 2023 mentioned that there will census, delimitation and then seats will be divided on that basis. Now, without a delimitation commission, they are talking about number of seats. What kind of government is this? They won’t be able to get this bill passed. This is Constitution Amendment Bill not Women’s (Reservation) Bill.”

VIDEO | Parliament Session: TMC MP Kirti Azad on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam notification, says, "The BJP was sleeping for three years. What else can be said about them. They don't know what they are doing. The Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023 mentioned that there will… pic.twitter.com/O5j1Iiydu7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

11:22 am: On Women’s Reservation Bill, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (

@KanganaTeam) says, “Many congratulations to all women. There is strong enthusiasm among them. The Prime Minister has made the impossible possible by passing a bill that had been pending for 30 years. Women will now take on leadership roles and help shape the country’s future. With women’s development, India is moving towards overall human development.”

VIDEO | On Women's Reservation Bill, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) says, "Many congratulations to all women. There is strong enthusiasm among them. The Prime Minister has made the impossible possible by passing a bill that had been pending for 30 years. Women will now take… pic.twitter.com/Fsr2jiGprh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

11: 20 am: The Opposition demanded clarity from the government on the notification of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023. In the Lok Sabha, DMK MP Kanimozhi questioned its timing and alleged that, under the guise of women’s reservation, it undermines India’s federal structure.