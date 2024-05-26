Lok Sabha poll results: 16 counting centres set up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the Lok Sabha poll results, 16 counting centers have been established in Hyderabad. At the centers, 14 tables will be arranged in each hall for the counting.

District Electoral Officer for Hyderabad, Ronald Rose, has announced that the counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on June 4.

Training sessions

On Saturday, training sessions for the counting personnel, including micro observers, supervisors, assistants, and AROs, were held.

No mobile phones will be allowed in the counting halls.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats

In Hyderabad, though many candidates have filed their nominations, the main contest is between AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP’s Madhavi Latha. The AIMIM has held the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat since 1984. The Congress has also fielded its Hyderabad district president Sameer Waliullah, while the BRS has nominated Gaddam Srinivas.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984 and 1989. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.

Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency since 2004, and if he wins the seat again, it will be his fifth consecutive win.